Update sought on medical colleges enrolments

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission has requested all public medical and dental colleges of the country to send in the final lists of students admitted by them for the academic session 2020-2021 by Feb 11.

According to the PMC, under Section 12 of the Admissions Regulations (Amended) 2020-2021, enrolments in all public medical and dental colleges were to be completed by Jan 22, 2021.

"It is of the utmost importance that PMC receives these final lists of admitted students timely as per Section 10 of the Admissions Regulations (Amended) 2020-2021," it said.