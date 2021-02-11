PMC asks students to report admission ‘anomalies’

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has asked students to report the alleged anomalies in the medical and dental college admissions with evidence.

According to a spokesman for the PMC, there are reports of gross violation of the admission process and the PMC Admission Regulations 2020-2021, so the culpable colleges will be dealt with strictly.

The students and parents can report such violations directly to the PMC at [email protected] with the proof for strict action.

The spokesman advised students and parents not to respond to any demand other than the prescribed fee made by a college in consideration for admission as responding to such demands would amount to an illegal act on the part of the student and disentitle the student to admission in any medical or dental college.

"The PMC will, upon closure of admissions, review and verify the list of students admitted as notified by each university with the merit lists issued by PMC to ensure compliance of merit and admission criteria."

The spokesman said as per reports these activities included confirming admission to students whose Names do not appear on the merit lists issued by PMC, wrongly recording the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) score of a candidate in the preparation of public or private merit lists, and refusing to schedule interviews for students placed on the merit lists which would represent a misuse of the 20% marks allocated for interviews to colleges.

He said there were also complaints of not providing a transparent interview mechanism and informing students of the marks obtained in the interviews, confirming admission to students prior to having completed interviews of all candidates, who had approached the college for seeking an interview and, subsequently, admission and demanding additional fee or donations for grant of admission and also for grant of additional marks in interviews.