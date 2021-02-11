Dry forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Wednesday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. They said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore, it was 8.2°C and maximum was 23.5°C.