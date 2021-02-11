PR introduces call centre

LAHORE:On the special directive of Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Pakistan Railways has introduced a call centre for the people’s convenience which will provide round-the-clock service.

The call centre number is 042-99070011 which can be called not only for immediate resolution of reservation and booking issues but also to keep a record of calls to maintain quality standards. From January 31 to February 10, the complaints of about 9,000 passengers were heard and immediately resolved. Additionally, Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon visited the call centre set up in the IT Directorate and expressed satisfaction after seeing the call records related to the passengers’ complaints. Adviser to Railways Dastgir Baloch and Director IT Muhammad Farooq Iqbal Malik were also present.