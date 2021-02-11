Face masks, sanitizers given to Tevta CEO

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal handed over 1,166,700 face masks and 15,394 hand sanitizers to Tevta CEO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana at Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) office on Wednesday. Chairman PVTC Maj (r) Shahnawaz also received 466,650 face masks and 6,151 sanitizers for the students enrolled in PVTC managed institutions. This material was donated by Punjab Skills Development Authority to protect the students from coronavirus. The ceremony was attended by DG Saleha Saeed, Additional Programme Director Haroon Naseer and others. Aslam Iqbal appreciated the PSDA's step and asked the people to follow precautions to remain safe from this virus.