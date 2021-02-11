Visually impaired scholar earns PhD

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) conferred PhD degree upon Ayesha Saleem, a visually-impaired scholar at the School of Social Sciences and Humanities. Her PhD thesis titled "Challenges and Needs of Novice Public School Teachers on Elementary Level Classroom Management in Lahore" is the only one of its kind research in Pakistan that has been widely acclaimed.

It should be noted that Ayesha is the first talented visually-impaired scholar of UMT who has completed her PhD in Education. Ayesha Saleem Kopi has carried out dissertation under the supervision of Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam and supervisors, Dr Sajid Masood and Dr Yar Muhammad.