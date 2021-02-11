Ehsaas Programme: Only 3pc transgenders benefit: report

LAHORE:Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme is a social protection and welfare initiative aimed at providing needy people with financial support to address their basic needs. Under this programme, 66,17,079 people have already withdrawn the money, the report says but the number of transgender persons who have benefitted, is negligible.

Only 12 transgender persons (3pc of the total members) obtained the money in six different districts of Punjab. Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) is an essential requirement to be eligible for selection. Many of the transgender persons do not possess CNIC. A report on the state of transgender persons issued by Good Thinkers organisation, around 8pc of the respondents expressed their concern over unfair treatment by staff at public health facilities. There are no separate queues; medical wards/units for transgender persons. They demanded services on equal basis with dignity. Around 26pc of trans-persons complained they were treated unfairly or restricted by religious leaders and the fellows performing prayers.