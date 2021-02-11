DIG for zero tolerance against drug peddlers

LAHORE:Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Sajid Kiani Wednesday said that Lahore Police has been implementing on Zero Tolerance policy against the criminals particularly drug peddlers who are trying to make our youth a victim of narcotics. Sajid Kiani said Lahore Police will deal with these anti-social elements with iron hands. Lahore Police arrested 778 drug peddlers and registered 764 FIRs in different police stations during the month of January. Kiani had directed all Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to initiate grand operations against the criminals particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions. He said citizens should also cooperate with Lahore Police fully to eliminate the menace of narcotics from our society.