‘Information held by public body is public information’

LAHORE:Chief Information Commissioner Punjab Mehboob Qadir Shah has said any information held by a public body is public information. Punjab Information Commission is trying to convince the departments for proactive disclosure of information.

The government gave Broadsheet details, made public the report of the sugar commission,” he said while addressing a press conference on Right to Information Law at Lahore Press Club. The Punjab chief information commissioner said he had suggested the government departments disclose 80 per cent information on their websites. According to a recent survey of 10 developed countries, it was found that their citizens had access to information about the state machinery and also better information on the opportunities available to them. In the last 30 years at least in 125 countries where citizens were given the right to ask how and where the public money was being spent, have shown wonderful results. Not only RTI checked corruption, it also increased the capacity of the government machinery. Allowing citizens to participate in governance is the only way to Pakistan’s progress.

The chief information commissioner said under Sec-24 of RTI, 2013 declared “answer sheets are classified or secret only till the announcement of result.” “By the end of February 2021 the Punjab Information Commission will complete social audit and in March 2021 the commission will publish a report like that of Transparency International,” he said. “From June 2018 up till now the Punjab Information Commission has decided 5,000 appeals under RTI. RTI courts have been established where the Commission has the power of civil court. The commission has declared all bar presidents as RTI ambassadors”, he said. He enumerated the information the commission gave at many levels. Among them were the details of land worth billions it took from Board of Revenue, took complete data of crime from IG Punjab, discovered 10,000 unregistered private schools in Punjab and much more. Right to information is our fundamental right, a branch of human rights law which has over-riding effect on all other laws. Information can be obtained within 14 working days from the date of request, he said. If not, then one can appeal to the chief commissioner. Under RTI Law public information is provided free of cost. Public information can be demanded in any form, including inspection of documents, taking notes, certified copies of documents or in electronic form. Citizen cannot be asked about the reason for seeking public information, Mehboob Qadir said.