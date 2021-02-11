Minister lays foundation of special kids’ village

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Akhlaq has laid the foundation stone of Special Children's Village in Chak 23-UCC, Sharaqpur Sharif.

MPA Abdul Jalil Sharaqpuri, Director General Special Education Department Pervez Iqbal Butt, Deputy Commissioner Asghar Joiya, senior officers from District Administration Sheikhupura, Police Department and Special Education Department were also present on the occasion.

The Punjab Special Education Department, in collaboration with the local administration and police, has retrieved 104 kanals and 8 marlas of land worth 10 crores of rupees from illegal occupants. This land was being cultivated illegally for the last ten years. Now after retrieval Special Children's Village will be established for special children of Punjab. Talking to media on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Akhlaq appreciated the efforts of the officers of Special Education Department, local administration, Sheikhupura Police, MPA Abdul Jalil Sharaqpuri, and the local public who worked tirelessly for this dream project. He thanked the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his Cabinet for especially approving the funds of 2 crores for the boundary wall of the land. The minister added that special children will come to spend their holidays once the project is ready. All advance level co-curricular and recreational facilities will be provided free of cost to the special children from all over Punjab. It will be the first of its kind state of the art project of Punjab government.

short courses: Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the government is facilitating the investors.

A delegation of Pakistan Coating Association led by its chairman Moazzam Rasheed called on Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at PBIT Office on Wednesday to discuss matters relating to the coating industry. The minister directed the FIEDMC CEO to establish a training institute for offering short courses relating to the coating industry and asked Tevta CEO to take necessary steps in this regard. He assured of early solving the problems adding that new industrial units were being established following the successful industrial policies of the PTI government. The government is providing facilities to investors as rapid industrialisation promotes the economy and creates new job opportunities, he added.

Services lauded: Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said there is no substitute to doctors with vast experience in medical field for serving suffering humanity. He added young doctors should not miss any opportunity to make full use of skills and professionalism of their seniors. Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood was addressing a function held on retirement of PINS first Additional MS Dr Shahid Mayo.

Dr Arif Shehzad Bhatti, Dr Junaid Mirza, Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq, Rana Basharat Ali and other speakers appreciated the services of Dr Shahid. Dr Shahid while praising his seniors and juniors said that they have always provided guidance and cooperation through which the patients coming to the Neuro Institute could be provided with best possible treatment facilities.