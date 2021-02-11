Two DCs transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government issued a notification for transfers and postings of two deputy commissioners on Wednesday.

Planning and Development Board Chief of Section Mubeen Illahi has been transferred and posted as Kasur Deputy Commissioner vice Waqas Rashid who has been

directed to report to Services and General Administration Department for further orders.

Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal, GM (HR&Admin) Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Jhang deputy commissioner.