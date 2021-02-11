Man hit to death by train

LAHORE:A 55-year old man was killed when a train hit him near 7-UP Railway Crossing in Gulberg on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Saad-ud-Din, a resident of Ittehad Colony, was returning home after offering Fajr prayers. While crossing railway lines, a train hit the victim and he received serious injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died. Police have removed the body to morgue. In another incident, man Sajid Habib Ullah, 26, received minor injuries after he fell into a drain near Tollinton Market on Wednesday. Rescuers reached the scene and recovered the victim safely. The victim was busy in some work near the drain but suddenly, he slipped and fell into it.

Five suspects held: Faisal Town police claimed to have arrested five suspected criminals on Wednesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Akbar alias Billa, Mubashir, Ahmad and Sarwar. Police also recovered 1,800 gram charas, two motorbikes, illegal weapons and cash from their custody. Cases have been registered against them.

Meanwhile, Sherakot police claimed to have arrested a suspected drug dealer. The arrested suspect has been identified as Manzoor. Police seized 1,410 gram charas from him. A case has been registered against him.

accidents: Six people died, whereas 943 were injured in 902 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 567 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas, 376 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.