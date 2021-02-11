29 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 29 corona patients died and 410 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Wednesday, the death toll reached 4,948, while confirmed cases became 161,757 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 11,273 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,050,303 in the province. After 4,948 fatalities and recovery of a total of 149,268 patients, including 722 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 7,541 active cases still remained, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in different quarantine centres and health facilities.