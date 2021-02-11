Health, police depts services being improved, says Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the citizen-centric-police conference at police officers mess here Wednesday besides launching the tourist facilitation App and another application for registration of home-based workers and tenants.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, IG Police, ACS (Home) and secretary information were also present.In his key-note address, the chief minister appreciated institutional reforms for making the police public-friendly as the general public has to make daily contacts with police, local government departments or medical institutions.

The government is working to transform health and police departments to provide better services as every citizen will enjoy free treatment under universal health coverage programme, he said adding the government had set a target to give universal health coverage to every citizen by the end of this year in Punjab. The CM said that counters had also been set up in hospitals for medico-legal certificates along with the establishment of police Khidmat Centres to facilitate the citizens.

Meanwhile, CTD has been equipped with necessary gadgets, he added. Recruitment process of 10,000 police officials will be completed soon while 600 vehicles have been provided to police besides transfer of land to 101 police stations, the CM said. He said 45 new police station buildings were also under construction and emphasised that the system of postings and transfers had been made transparent as no political interference had been allowed in the police.

The government has given complete independence to the police department to perform as public-service was the gist of police reforms, he stressed and maintained that justice should be provided at the grassroots as the people expected justice and the rule of law from the police. It was expected that department reforms would lead to introducing genuine change in the police system, he said adding that the government would extend full support,

however, the police department would have to come up to the people’s expectations.

The CM maintained that the latest information and communication technologies played an important role in transforming the police department as a public-friendly entity as less human interaction would result in ensuring extended transparency. The CM also paid tributes to police’s sacrifices against terrorism, adding that power and authority had been devolved at the grassroots as Punjab was a large province. Similarly, Additional IG has been posted in South Punjab besides enhancing pay and allowances, he said and expressed the hope that police would work with a renewed zeal to serve the common man.