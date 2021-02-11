Russia seeks arrest of Navalny aide

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday said it was seeking the arrest of an EU-based aide to jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny, a day after accusing him of treason. Leonid Volkov, who leads Navalny’s regional network of offices, lives in Lithuania and has been a prominent voice of the opposition since other key figures in Russia were detained during protests. A Moscow court spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that investigators had asked for his arrest and that he had been placed on a wanted list that extended to several former Soviet countries, but not Lithuania.