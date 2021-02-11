Letter asks home dept, police to beef up security around PA

The secretary of the Sindh Assembly has sent a letter to the home department and top provincial policing authorities, urging them to beef up security at the provincial legislature building and its surroundings.

The secretary informed the authorities that Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, while reviewing the security situation inside and outside the assembly building, had sensed a shortage of police staff deployed there and thought the parking of vehicles alongside the building’s boundary wall also posed a security threat.

The speaker believed that proper arrangements should be made for a smooth flow of traffic in the surroundings of the assembly.

The posting of a deputy superintendent of police for the security of the Sindh Assembly could not take place in the past three months, the letter said, adding that proper security arrangements were also missing at the residence of the speaker as the police squad for the purpose had also been withdrawn, and it had further intensified the security threat to the speaker.