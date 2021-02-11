close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent 
February 11, 2021

Guns, cash stolen from arms shop in Clifton

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 11, 2021

Robbers broke into a gun shop in Zamzama and made off with cash, arms and ammunition and other valuables. Police said the robbers looted six guns, Rs300,000 and other valuables. Forensic experts also visited the shop and obtained the fingerprints of the suspects while the police investigators obtained the CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the surrounding of the shop.An investigation is continuing.

