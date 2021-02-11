Guns, cash stolen from arms shop in Clifton

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Robbers broke into a gun shop in Zamzama and made off with cash, arms and ammunition and other valuables. Police said the robbers looted six guns, Rs300,000 and other valuables. Forensic experts also visited the shop and obtained the fingerprints of the suspects while the police investigators obtained the CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the surrounding of the shop.An investigation is continuing.