Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Sindh, infects 538 others

Covid-19 claimed 14 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,171 in the province, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He added that currently, 561 patients infected with the novel coronavirus were under treatment at various health facilities, of whom the condition of 518 was serious and 66 of them had been put onto life support.

A total of 538 new cases of Covid -19 emerged between Tuesday and Wednesday after 11,015 tests were conducted, the CM said, adding that it constituted a 4.8 per cent current detection rate.

So far 2,831,299 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 252,295 cases were diagnosed, of which 91 per cent or 229,215 patients had recovered, including 623 during the previous 24 hours, Shah said.

He explained that there were currently 18,909 patients battling Covid-19 in the province, of whom 18,339 were in home isolation, nine at the isolation centres and 561 at different hospitals. According to the CM, of the 538 new cases, 263 were detected from Karachi, including 121 from District East, 70 from District South, 39 from District Central, 15 from District West, 11 from District Korangi and seven from District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 54 new cases, Mirpurkhas 31, Thatta 25, Shaheed Benazirabad 22, Dadu 20, Badin, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Jacobabad 11 each, Kamber-Shahdadkot 10, Jamshoro and Larkana nine each, Sujawal five, Umerkot four, Khairpur and Shikarpur three each, Naushehro Feroz two, and Ghotki and Sukkur had one new case each.