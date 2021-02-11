Nepra urged to reduce power tariff, stop detection bills and loadshedding

Sindh’s chief minister has urged the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to reduce power tariff, announce a comprehensive package for poor consumers, stop detection mode billing and bind distribution companies (Discos) to not disconnect supply of an entire area over the non-payment of bills by a few consumers.

Talking to a Nepra delegation led by its chairman Tauseef Hussain on Wednesday, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Nepra has increased the power tariff by Rs1.53 more per unit against fuel adjustment.

“The power tariff is already unaffordable for poor consumers, and its further increase will not only put an additional burden on the consumers but can also force them to resort to stealing electricity,” he warned. He said that power theft can be controlled by rationalising the tariff.

The Nepra chief agreed with the CM that electricity must be made affordable for the consumers, and clarified that the fresh increase of Rs1.53 in the per-unit cost of power will be valid for only a month.

Another issue the CM raised on the occasion was the consumers of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) and the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) being charged on detection mode.

“We have seen people begging to pay their detection bills,” he said, adding that this injustice is being done only in Sindh. The Nepra chairman assured the CM that he will personally resolve the issue. He nominated Nepra Sindh Member Rafique Shaikh to present a detailed report on the matter.

The CM also raised the issue of the ever-increasing load-shedding across the province. “Since the rise in load-shedding sometimes disrupts law and order, necessary measures must be taken to control it,” he said, adding that summer is approaching, so loadshedding controlling measures must be taken much before that.

He lamented that K-Electric, Hesco, Sepco and other Discos disconnect power supply of entire areas where bill recovery is low. “This policy is a punishment for the consumers who pay their bills on time, so this practice must be stopped.”

The Nepra chief assured the CM that he has already ordered all the Discos to scrap this policy. The CM, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh and the Nepra chairman also discussed tariff issues of the renewable power projects being set up in the province and of the proposed waste-to-energy projects.

The CM presented a shield, Ajraks and Sindhi caps to the delegation, lauding their policy of developing coordination with the provincial governments. The Nepra chief also presented a shield to the CM and thanked him for discussing the issues in the manner of guidance.