First they came for my home

The authorities in Karachi have started the anti-encroachment drive and are razing down houses and shops that were built on and near the Gujjar Nullah some 40 years back. The government started the operation in haste apparently to save Karachi from any future damage caused by rains. The 2020 heavy rains in Karachi wreaked havoc in the city after the rainwater started accumulating on roads. Since the major drains were choked, the rainwater flooded all major roads, bringing the city to a standstill. While we agree that the authorities should clear drains, the government should think about the people who won’t have a house anymore. These people who have been forced out of their houses should have been fairly compensated. In the past, the construction of the Lyari Expressway made thousands of families homeless. These people, however, were given some money. But that amount wasn’t sufficient enough to buy another home. The residents whose houses are being demolished are in a bad state. They don’t know what to do or where to go. It is the responsibility of the government to come up with a comprehensive policy that tackles the question of the rehabilitation of these families who are being forcefully evicted from their homes. Both the federal and Sindh governments need to work together to solve this issue. The affected residents should be helped. This sudden eviction campaign has created a sense of uncertainty in the city. The residents shouldn’t be abandoned, especially in the middle of a pandemic, and the government should make all the necessary arrangements for them.

Musfirah Manal M Zakir

Karachi