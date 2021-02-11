Touching the sky

The government has been promoting the construction of high-rise residential buildings for some time now, and, at present, many constructions projects are underway in the private sector. But high-rise buildings can increase the use of energy and may generate excess garbage. Since Pakistan is an earthquake- and flood-prone country, unchecked and unplanned construction of these buildings can cause even more damage. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that all tall buildings are earthquake-proof and have proper emergency and safety requirements. If buildings are designed with a wide base and a smaller top area, they can have sufficient earthquake resistance. The government should also ensure that all buildings have sound-proof windows, insulated walls, proper working lifts, the uninterrupted supply of water, air quality monitor and designated spots for garbage collection. Each building should have a management company that gets paid a fixed monthly fee to ensure the security, safety and maintenance of the building.

On the other hand, tenants should also be allowed to form their own organisation for the collection of the monthly maintenance fee and the management of other important matters. This organisation, however, should be registered with the government. The government should also set up monitoring organisations that are tasked to check high-rise buildings for structural defects.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar