People’s power

The attack on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) buildingis the attack on the very independence of the judiciary. If the CJ of the IHC can be harassed and abused, and judgesbe forced to seek refuge from miscreants, the independence of the judiciary stands compromised. Lawyers are here to represent people and have no other role than to defend litigants who secure their services to protect their legal rights. If lawyers get involved in irregularities such as the construction on amenity plots or on land which does not belong to them, they are guilty of criminal offences and must be dealt with in accordance with the appropriate laws.

IHC judges and all others have sworn an oath to defend the constitution must work strictly within their jurisdiction to interpret the existing laws. The courts cannot become hostage to the dictates of a few lawyers. If lawyers are not willing to submit to law, citizens must be given the right to represent themselves before judges. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, a country created through constitutional political struggle, the power of the people and their right to choose those who may exercise the power to govern, in accordance with the constitution, was usurped by a few; and ever since that, this country has suffered abuse from within and outside.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

One finds it difficult to come to grips with the two most regretful incidents that occurred this week. First, the attack on the IHC building by lawyers. Second, a rich influential couple cutting the line to get the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Both incidents happened mainly due to the fact that numerous similar past incidents went unpunished. The state and its institutions looked the other way and, indirectly, protected the criminals.

Pakistan could learn a lesson from the US which fiercely investigated, traced, arrested and charged those who raided the Capitol Hill. Why is the Pakistani state so helpless and so compromised when it comes to dealing with its own biggest criminals? These incidents are clearly suggestive of a highly politicised and dysfunctional state machinery. This circus of crime and criminals will continue to thrive at taxpayers’ expense. It will not stop unless citizens come together to raise their voices to demand that the government either establishes its writ or quits for some one who can do so.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi