Stadium in Nagar Valley

LAHORE: The Gilgit-Baltistan government will construct a cricket stadium at Pissan in Nagar Valley this year.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan made this announcement after a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The government took this decision after pictures of Pissan ground went viral on social media last week.

“Construction of Pissan Stadium will ensure cricket in a highly favourable weather in peak summer when playing cricket in scorching heat in other parts of the country becomes difficult,” he added.