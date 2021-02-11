Wapda Chairman golf tees off today

LAHORE: The third segment of Wapda Chairman Amateur Golf Tournament, featuring some of the best in business, would be teeing of here at historic Lahore Gymkhana course from Thursday (today).

Defending champion Qasim Ali Khan is expected to receive stiff challenge from Umer Khokhar, Danish Javed Khan, Ameer Khawaja (Sialkot), Rizwan Adnan (Jehlum), Sardar Murad Khan, Ahsan Khawaja, Zumair Khan, Salman Jahangir and Mohsen Zadar, who are prominent among 135 entries in the amateur category.

As the amateurs would linger on the course for three rounds for 54 holes play from February 12 to 14, seniors above 55 and ladies will go for 16 holes on day one and day two. The veterans stroke play would be on nine holes on the opening day. There are 86 seniors entries, 26 ladies and 50 veterans.