Master Paints, BN Polo register victories in Aibak Polo Cup

LAHORE: Master Paints and BN Polo teams registered victories in the Pantera Energy Aibak Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.
Helped by high-flying Marcos Panelo, Master Paints beat Barry's by 6-5 1/2 in the first match of the day. Marcos Panelo struck four goals. He was ably assisted by phenomenonal Juan Cruz Losada, who banged a brilliant brace. For Barry's, who had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Ernesto Trotz scored two goals while Turab Rizvi and Santiago Gomes Romero scored one goal each.
The match started on a high pace and both the teams scored one goal apiece. Turab Rizvi and Losada were the scorers. Barry's once again started the second chukker in great style, converting a field goal through Santiago to gain 2-1 lead which couldn't last long as Master Paints made a strong comeback and thrashed three back-to-back goals - all by Marcos Panelo - to earn 4-2 lead. The third and fourth chukkers were evenly poised as both the sides succeeded in scoring one goal each in both the chukkers, with Master Paints still enjoying 6-4 lead. With one and a half goal handicap advantage for Barry's, Master Paints won the match by 6-5 1/2.