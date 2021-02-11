Waqar against unwarranted criticism

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that he learns from constructive and meaningful criticism but he will not respond to unwarranted critics.

In a virtual press conference here on Wednesday, Waqar said that the PCB cricket committee should also hold a meeting after the team wins.

The bowling coach further said that when there is no performance, there will be scrutiny which is a natural thing. He said that there should be criticism as it gives an opportunity to learn but there should not be meaningless criticism. “I think the cricket committee should be called regularly. Such sessions are very good,” he said.

“We all want the Pakistan team to win and those who criticise also want to win. We do not want to humiliate anyone and do not respond to anyone.

“We are an emotional nation, I am also emotional, we say something in an emotional way that hurts others,” he added.

He said that if the coaches from the National High Performance Centre had come with the team, it would have been good. “There should be such contacts. We did not consider ourselves unsafe because of their arrival. Nor have we become insecure,” he said.

Waqar said that victory always looks good, everyone is happy about it. “Every player has worked hard for the victory, the credit goes to everyone,” he added.

When asked about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload, Waqar said that there is a lot of talk these days that Shaheen Shah Afridi should get rest. But coaches and doctors are keeping a close eye on the workload of the bowlers, he said.

He was full of praise for Hasan Ali. “His impressive comeback is tremendous,” he added. The bowling coach said Hasan is a great character. “It is commendable to come and perform after an injury. Hasan did not give up during the injury layoff and continued to work. Fast bowlers get injuries but they should be mentally strong. Hasan showed mental strength and performed well in the series and played an important role in Pakistan’s victory,” he said.

Pakistan beat South Africa in a Test series for the first time in 18 years with two emphatic victories at Karachi and Rawalpindi. Fast bowler Hasan Ali grabbed a 10-wicket haul in Pakistan’s 95-run win in the second Test as the Proteas lost their last seven wickets for only 33 runs in the second innings and were bowled out for 274.

“The result of Test series will have an impact on the Twenty20 series,” Waqar added. “I can’t predict the ultimate result of the T20 series, but you will definitely see good results.”