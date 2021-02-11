Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar: European champions Bayern Munich are eager to make history by beating Mexico’s Tigres in the Club World Cup final in Qatar on Thursday to complete the rare clean sweep of six titles inside 12 months.

The German giants are bidding to become only the second club after Barcelona, who managed it in 2009, to win all six domestic and international titles available in a single season.

Having already claimed the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, German Super Cup, Bundesliga and German Cup titles in 2020, Bayern want to complete the set.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer has made it clear the German giants are “up for it, we can make history,” sentiments echoed by head coach Hansi Flick.

“We came here to win the title. That would be the icing on the cake and also a special success in Bayern Munich’s successful club history,” said Flick ahead of the final in Al Rayyan, on the outskirts of Doha.

After brushing past African champions Al Ahly of Egypt with a 2-0 win in Monday’s semi-final, thanks to two Robert Lewandowski goals, only Tigres now block Bayern’s path.

The CONCACAF champions beat Brazilian giants Palmeiras 1-0 in Sunday’s other semi-final and are also hoping to make history of their own.

“No other Mexican team have gone this far, but now we want more,” said Tigres forward Carlos Gonzalez after veteran French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, 35, scored the winning goal against Palmeiras.

“We came here hoping to lift the trophy and now that we’re close, we’re encouraged and motivated that we can achieve our goal.”

Flick gave his Bayern stars Tuesday off to prepare for the final in which he expects a much tougher test against Tigres.