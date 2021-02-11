close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
Our Correspondent  
February 11, 2021

Stadium in Nagar Valley

Our Correspondent  
February 11, 2021

LAHORE: The Gilgit-Baltistan government will construct a cricket stadium at Pissan in Nagar Valley this year.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan made this announcement after a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The government took this decision after pictures of Pissan ground went viral on social media last week.

“Construction of Pissan Stadium will ensure cricket in a highly favourable weather in peak summer when playing cricket in scorching heat in other parts of the country becomes difficult,” he added.

