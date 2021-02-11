close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2021

BISL Southern Punjab International Cup from 16th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2021

KARACHI: There will be 20 international squash players including a former world champion in BISL Southern Punjab International Cup 2021 in Multan which is going to be held from February 16-20.

“Multan is ready to welcome 20 international players for the first time in the history,” said one of the organisers.

The foreigh players in the league include Mohamed Elshorbagy from Egypt (World Rank 2), Miguel Rodríguez from Colombia (10), Mostafa Asal from Egypt (13), Lucas Serme from France (35), Todd Harity from the US (54), Dimitri Steimann from Switzerland (56), Daniel Mekbib from Czech Republic (71), Christopher Binnie from Jamaica (81), David Baillargeon from Canada (94), and Robin Gadola from New Zealand (127). Pakistan’s players are Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam.

