Interviews for post of DG Pakistan Sports Board postponed

ISLAMABAD: The interviews for the post of director general Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) scheduled for February 10-11 here at the Ministry for IPC have been postponed due to the protest staged by the government employees for raise in their salaries.

A total of 26 candidates were supposed to appear for interviews in two groups. The first group was to appear for interviews on Wednesday but the interviews could not be held due to the presence of protesters in and around the Pak Secretariat.

‘The News’ has learnt that the candidates who were supposed to appear for interviews today (Thursday) will now appear for interviews on February 15 while the first group that was to appear for interviews on February 10 will now be invited for interviews on February 17.

“All the candidates have been communicated through emails about the change in the interview dates,” an official told ‘The News’.

It is worth mentioning here that Deputy Director General PSB Mansoor Ahmed has already moved to Islamabad High Court against the ministry’s reluctance to consider him for the post. He has pleaded that he meets all the criteria required for the post. It has been learnt that the ministry has yet to submit a reply to the petitioner’s queries.

“The appointment of the new director general is subject to high court’s decision,” the ministry official added.