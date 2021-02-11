Younis wants Hafeez to decide on his retirement’s timing

ISLAMABAD: Batting coach Younis Khan Wednesday said that Mohammad Hafeez needs to decide about timing of his retirement from international cricket, admitting that he would be missed by all the teammates during the T20 series against South Africa.

Talking to media during a virtual press conference, Younis said Hafeez’s contributions to Pakistan T20 cricket had been exceptional in the recent times.

“We would defiantly miss him for the series against South Africa starting today (Thursday). Hafeez himself is the best judge in this regard. Once he decides on his retirement, we would be giving him a tremendous send-off. He deserves the same status that Inzamam, Younis, and Misbah received in the past. He has performed outstandingly so we will definitely miss him in the T20 series. He wants to play T20 World Cup or not, the decision rests with Hafeez now.”

T20 World Cup-winning captain hoped that newcomers like Haider Ali, Mohammad Asif, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz and Danish Aziz would make an impact in future T20 assignments for the country.

“They are talented enough to play T20s. Hopefully, they would be making an impact and grasping every opportunity coming their way. They have all the required ability to surprise many.”

The batting coach added that he wanted to work on those players who were struggling with the bat at present.

“I need at least one month to work on the openers as well as Asad Shafiq and Shan Masood. Backup players in Karachi also need some training. I think it is just a matter of time as after that they would start performing. Definitely, the openers struggled during New Zealand and South Africa series but they need our support. I would also work on their flaws and confidence level.”

Younis also praised late middle-order for their performance in back-to-back series.

“Like everyone else, I am also happy on late middle-order who contributed to the Pakistan cause. Faheem Ashraf, Rizwan and all the bowling all-rounders played vital role in series whitewash. They have followed the footsteps of Moin Khan, Azhar Mehmood, Abdul Razzak, and great Wasim Akram. Their performance had given impetus to the team winning campaign.”

To a question regarding inconsistent performance by Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq despite in the business for a number of Test matches, Younis hoped that soon they would get going in a big way.

“Sometimes it happens. Azhar has all the ability to score innings. It is just a matter of time and you will see Azhar scoring big knocks. There is a need to work on Asad’s confidence level am I am planning to do that.”