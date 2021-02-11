MCB full-year profit increases 21pc

LAHORE: MCB Bank profit increased 21 percent to Rs29.04 billion in the year December 31, 2020 translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs24.5, a bourse filing said.

The bank earned Rs23.976 billion with EPS of Rs20.23 in the year ended December 31, 2019. A final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2020 was announced at Rs15/share, which was 150 percent. This was in addition to interim cash dividends already paid at Rs5/share, which was 50 percent, the notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) showed.

The bank increased its net interest payment by 20 percent to Rs71.3 billion. Portfolio investment resulted in a gain of Rs3.3 billion.

The non-interest income posted a gain of nine percent to reach Rs18.14 billion.

Operating expenses declined by Rs129 million due to better use of technology and efficient human resource. Thus, the cost to income ratio of the bank improved significantly to 36.87 percent from 43.4 percent last year.

Total asset of the bank on an unconsolidated basis was reported at Rs1.76 trillion, an improvement of 16 percent over last year. The bank has provisioned an amount of Rs4 billion to cushion the impact of Covid-19. Net investments of the bank were Rs267 billion showing an increase of 36 percent over last year.

Gross advances decreased by Rs26.7 billion, five percent less than last year due to subdued domestic demand. Non-performing loans of MCB further increased by Rs1.77 billion to Rs51.19 billion.

PTCL Group profit up 5pc in 2020

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Group profit decreased 5 percent to Rs6.030 billion in the year ended December 31, 2020, translating to EPS of Rs1.18, a bourse filing said.

The telecom company earned Rs6.347 billion with EPS of Rs1.24 in the period ended December 31, 2019.

PTCL Group maintained its revenue at Rs129 billion, however, if normalised for the impact of Covid-19 and certain regulatory changes, revenue was 5.2 percent higher than 2019 on a like-for-like basis.

Ufone performed well despite Covid-19 challenges and was able to successfully cross 10 million data customers by smartly expanding its LTE footprint.

Ubank continued its growth momentum and has achieved a 50 percent growth in its revenue over last year by increasing its customers loan portfolio and deposits. The topline stability coupled with cost optimisation initiatives and favourable interest and exchange rate movements, translated into 38 percent improvement in net profit for the year.

PTCL standalone revenue for the year is 0.4 percent higher than last year; the topline witnessed a decline of 0.7 percent until Q3, however, it picked up in Q4 to 3.7 percent YoY growth on the back of healthy customer acquisition. “Year 2020 was an extremely challenging year, however, PTCL retail business managed to perform in all segments due to successful strategies applied by the management in the beginning of the year, which started yielding results in the second half of the year,” a PTCL statement said.

Similarly, broadband revenue continued to grow in last 7 months while various customer experience initiatives helped reduce churn by 23 percent YoY.

Wireless segment, which was on a declining trend for the past 5 years was turned around in 2020, recording 8 percent YoY increase in revenue, on the back of aggressive pricing and sales strategies without any major investments.

Cherat Cement posts Rs1.129 billion 1H profit

Cherat Cement Company Limited posted a profit of Rs1.129 billion in the half-year ended December 31, 2020, translating into EPS of Rs5.81, a bourse filing said.

The company had posted a loss of Rs560.109 million in the half-year ended December 31, 2019, with loss per share (LPS) of Rs2.88, notice to the PSX said.

An interim cash dividend at Rs1/share was announced by the company, which was 10 percent.

Second quarter FY21 profit was Rs819.540 million with EPS of Rs4.22, whereas the company had posted a loss of Rs221.596 million and LPS of Rs1.14 in the October-December 2019.

Taurus Research in its note said the company’s earnings growth could be attributed to decrease in finance cost by 45 percent YoY on account of lower interest rates, and higher retention prices, coupled with better margins.

Sales in Q2FY21 were Rs6.4 billion, up 27 percent YoY, whereas the 1HFy21 sales were Rs11.6 billion, up 22 percent YoY.