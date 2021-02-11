PIA’s outlet inaugurated at KCCI

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has achieved yet another significant milestone, as the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) outlet was inaugurated within KCCI’s premises, a statement said on Wednesday.

The national flag carrier will provide a 10 percent discount on domestic and international flights not only to the KCCI members and staff but also to their family members, it added. In this regard, PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik (Retd) and KCCI President M Shariq Vohra signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a ceremony, organised at KCCI.

Malik said that PIA’s revival was a challenging task in 2019 but by taking ownership along with the commitment and sincere efforts, the performance of the national flag carrier was improved; however, the airline suffered badly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.