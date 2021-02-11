Lackluster PSX’s turnover tops a billion shares

Stocks were hardly changed on Wednesday after being hit by an oil rout, but turnover swelled to over a billion shares, highest in 16 years, led by telecom, IT, and cement, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.07 percent or 30.48 points to close at 46,644.29 points. Volumes increased 1011.910 million shares, from 664.033 million shares on Tuesday.

KSE-30 shares index edged down 0.06 percent or 12.28 points to end at 19,474.31 points level.

Topline Securities in a report said, equities opened sideways; however, they juggled between a range of 503 points, where an intraday high of 170 points and a low of 333 points was made.

The E&P sector closed 1.67 percent down on lower international oil prices, it said.

The brokerage added that investor interest was mainly concentrated in the cements sector where PIOC, KOHC, CHCC and LUCK closed higher.

“We have witnessed bullish volumetric activity in the KSE-All share index as it recorded 1 billion shares intra-day volume after a time span of more than 16 years, mainly after the announcement of MSCI review for the month of February 2021,” said Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital.

Khalid said robust volumetric activity was mainly witnessed mainly due to aggressive trading in tech stocks particularly in WTL, TELE, and MDTL.

“Further, despite the waiver of dividend cap approval by the cabinet later yesterday, we have noticed sluggish performance in the oil scrips,” he said.

“Despite inline announcement of payout by MCB, investors remained indifferent to banking sector where they booked capital gains, despite higher deposit and advances growth in the month of January 2021”, Khalid added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, "The market has been in a consolidation phase and we may see the index moving both ways in a range of 200 to 400 points”.

“Whenever the index reaches 47,000 points, selling surfaces, indicating the index will likely remain in a selling band till some big positive development.”

The announcement of MSCI which showed no change was bit against market expectation as investors were hoping that TRG might be included in the list, Ahmad said adding that but it didn’t happen, while IT sector received some selling also from foreign funds.

Of 412 active scrips, 173 improved, 223 dropped, and 16 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks remained under pressure on institutional profit-taking in overbought scrips.

Oil and cement stocks outperformed on higher global crude oil prices, stronger rupee, and surging local cement prices, he said.

Political uncertainty, concerns over ongoing fiscal deficit, and surging circular debt were the likeliest reasons for a bearish close, Mehanti added.

Lucky Cement, up Rs25.11 to close at Rs767.24/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs24 to finish at Rs1,599/share, were the major gainers.

Rafhan Maize, down Rs327.43 to close at Rs10,200/share, and Mari Petroleum, losing Rs37.24 to close at Rs1654.92/share, suffered highest losses in the day.

WorldCall Telecom led volumes with 370.396 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.42 to end at Rs1.68/share.

Dost Steels Limited posted the lowest turnover with 17.922 million shares, gaining Rs0.29 to end at Rs4.93/share.