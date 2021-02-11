Rupee slightly up

KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly higher on Wednesday due to reduced dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

It closed at 159.31 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday’s closing of 159.35 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

In the open market; however, the rupee lost five paisas to close at 159.45 to the dollar. It had finished at 159.40 in the previous session.

Currency dealers said the local unit stayed stable in dull trade.

“The market saw a dull day and not much happened. There was limited demand for the greenback for import payments,” a dealer said.

“The rupee traded in narrow ranges of 159.28 and 159.40 during the session.”

The sentiment was boosted by a media report, saying Pakistan would seek debt relief from China power project loans. Beijing has shown a willingness to stagger debt payments.

Dealers said they expected the rupee to hold steady during this week helped by lower import payments and adequate supply of the greenback.

The market is calm and the domestic currency is likely to close this month around 159 levels, in the absence of any higher demand for import and debt payments, dealers said.