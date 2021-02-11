close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2021

Gold prices down Rs100/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs100/tola to Rs112,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold decreased Rs86 to Rs96,022, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates lowered $2 to $1,841/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,390/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,191.70, it added.

Latest News

More From Business