Gold prices down Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs100/tola to Rs112,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold decreased Rs86 to Rs96,022, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates lowered $2 to $1,841/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,390/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,191.70, it added.