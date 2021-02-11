Price & prejudice

LAHORE: Policing the runaway prices in Pakistan needs close cooperation between the federal and provincial governments, but, unfortunately, they are invariably seen acting without keeping the other in the loop, leaving the regulatory process in utter disarray.

The federal government has again delegated the powers to control the prices to the district governments. The district governments are better equipped to control the rates than the federal government.

If they perform transparently, the rates of many items could be controlled but there are many commodities whose prices are determined at the federal and provincial levels and the district governments would not be able to regulate them.

There are certain commodities that are produced in Pakistan and the provinces have the right to regulate them like fixing the support price of wheat. There are some essential items that Pakistan has to import like edible oil and its rate depends on the import levies fixed by the federal government as well as the value of dollar at the time of import. The essential items of daily use include wheat flour, sugar, edible oil, pulses (most of which are imported) spices (mostly imported), and vegetables. In case of shortages wheat and sugar are also imported as is being currently.

Another aspect worth noting is that the federal government has the discretion to allow export of wheat and sugar. Moreover in case of excess crops or commodities it can also sanction export subsidy. The provinces similarly have the right to provide subsidies on export of commodities from their domain.

Rates of vegetables, fruits and chicken are determined by the market forces on the basis of supply and demand. In case of some non-perishable commodities like onions and potatoes the hoarders also come into play to distort the prices despite abundant supplies.

Controlling prices under such circumstances is an uphill task. The federal and provincial governments will have to chalk out a viable plan to keep the prices realistic.

Take for instance the case of sugar. The sugar mills are still in the process of producing sugar from the locally produced sugarcane. The federal government has allowed the import of sugar which would cost around Rs90/kg. This means that the price of sugar has been locked in the local market at Rs90 per kg. It should have been lower from the locally produced crops.

Now that the federal government has allowed sugar import, the provinces will be unable to press the sugar mills to lower the prices. It may be mentioned that the sugar shot up from Rs55/kg in late 2019 to Rs110 by third quarter of 2020. Sugar import should have been allowed after the crushing season was over and actual production assessed.

Edible oil comes next to petroleum products in our import bill. Its prices naturally shot up when the dollar increased from Rs124 to Rs160. The federal government could have kept its rates down limiting its levies to what it was getting when the dollar was Rs124. The duties and sales tax are based on percentage. Now there should be a lump sum duty on import of edible oil to minimise the impact of higher dollar rate.

This year there is controversy over fixing wheat support price. The Sindh government clocked it at Rs2,100/37.5 kg, while Punjab fixed it at Rs1,850. Pakistan is a common market for everything produced in this country. This distortion in support price would create confusion and we should be prepared that high wheat rates are there to stay unless we harvest extraordinary bumper crops.

As far as the district governments are concerned they have been kept out of loop in regulating the prices for a long time. Even when they were active their main focus is on the retailers. This is essential as the end users buy their needs from the retailers. But there should also be a strict check at the wholesale level. The wholesalers do not issue receipt of products sold to the retailer. In many cases they charge higher than the retail prices fixed by the district government.

The retailers cannot sell those items at the government fixed rates. They either do not keep that item (in doing so they lose clients) or they supply that commodity at a higher rate through the back door. The district governments must find a solution to this. It is pertinent to note that the holy month of Ramadan is only two months away. The district governments should ask their provincial governments to arrange extra supply of items that are excessively used during the fasting month from the provincial kitty. These items could then be released on a daily basis to the market at the cost price. There would be no subsidy involved but the additional supplies would stabilise the prices.