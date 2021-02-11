Fertiliser makers seek permission to export surplus urea

KARACHI: Fertiliser manufacturers are sitting on a surplus production capacity of one million tons that can be exported to earn foreign exchange revenue amid uptrend in international prices, industry officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said the government’s fertiliser policy incentivised manufacturers to expand capacity and upgrade plants by offering gas at lower rates. That attracted investments of around Rs162 billion from Engro Fertilizers and Fatima Fertilizers, and enhanced local urea production capacity by 1.9 million tons/annum, they added.

Pakistan, which was a net importer of urea till 2011, did not make any imports of urea last year as the domestic industry has capacity of around 7 million tons compared to the average annual demand of 5.8 to 6 million tons.

However, price increase in the local markets is discouraging farmers to apply required quantity of urea on their crops, posing threat to outputs of both ongoing winter and incoming summer, according to growers. They also expressed concerns over inability of the government to subsidise fertiliser prices.

However, industry officials said the local fertiliser industry helped Pakistan gain self-sufficiency and avoid urea imports through indigenous production at half rates compared to the international market.

Latest commodity figures show that global urea prices have increased to around $375/ton (cost and freight) in the Asia region, specifically China and Middle East. This is equivalent to landed cost of Rs3,500/50 kilogram bag in Pakistan.

After increasing nearly 12 percent in the third quarter of 2020, global fertiliser prices are projected to increase by three percent this year, the official said, citing the World Bank’s October commodity markets outlook.

“The selling price of locally produced urea is around Rs1,717/ bag, translating into a discount of around Rs1,780/bag compared to the international market,” said the official.

Despite COVID-19 induced challenges, locust attacks and changes in weather patterns, urea sales last year stood at around 6 million tons, in line with the last three-year average, on the back of improved farm economics, lower input costs and better support prices offered by the government.

The agriculture sector is expected to surpass its growth target of 2.8 percent with major crops of rice, sugarcane, wheat and maize, expected to achieve the production targets of 2020/21.

Industry officials said the country would remain insulated from the global price shock as the country is self-reliant in fertiliser production. The availability of urea at significantly discounted rates, compared to the global market, should support agricultural growth and the economy at large via import substitution and foreign exchange savings.