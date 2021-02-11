‘Opposition will suffer if there’s no open vote'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the opposition would suffer more if secret voting is held for the Senate elections and in that case, the government could get more seats.



Talking to journalists in Rawalpindi’s Kalar Syedan Tehsil, he said that in the past, he was offered money for Senate seats while at present, the rate of becoming a senator in Balochistan was going up from Rs500 million to Rs700 million. “Everyone knows that Senate votes are sold. Remember, it is easier for the government and we can secure more than our due share of seats because the government has the power. As we are sitting in the government, there would be an open ballot,” he contended.

He said the first question to be asked is whether the conscience of politicians is traded here or not, whether the conscience of people should be bought and bribed. “Your MPAs and senators are the leaders of the country by paying bribes and selling their conscience, then the biggest question arises i.e. if the money runs for leadership,” he asked.

Referring to the money factor, he said this had been going on for 30 years, the leadership makes money from it. “I know this personally as I was offered money. Five years ago, in the Senate election, I was offered money.”

He said this is the negation of democracy. What kind of democracy it is that “you become a senator by paying money and what kind of MPs these are who sell votes for money”.

The prime minister said: “If I had the video before, I would have taken it to the court because two out of the 20 people I fired had sued me. These thieves who call themselves politicians have formed the PDM to save their theft. They should all be asked when you knew of this practice, why didn’t you stop it in the last 30 years?” He recalled that not one man but many people offered him money if he gives them a seat in the Senate, some were even ready to give a heavy amount of donation for the Shaukat Khanum hospital. “This offer was not just made by not one but many people and not to only me but also members in the parliamentary board were offered money,” he noted.

He said whoever spends so much money would only come and mint more money at the cost of Pakistani people, by sucking the blood of Pakistan because no one spends Rs 500 or 700 million just like that. Speaking about the opposition, the premier said the leadership of both the central parties PML-N and PPP and Fazlur Rehman, all know that money matters in the Senate election and Fazlur Rehman has made the most money in his party.

“We know that there is a market for money and politicians, their rates are going up, so should we hold elections under the same system. The PML-N and PPP, in their Charter of Democracy had clearly advocated for open ballot to stop corruption in the election. In the last election, the PML-N had said that there would have been an open ballot only “if I had supported it, why have they backed down today”. “The real issue is whether we should contest Senate elections under the same corrupt system or bring transparency,” he said.

Replying to a question about inflation, he said the biggest reason is the fall of rupee value against the dollar making all imports expensive. When the PPP came into power, the rupee depreciated by 25 per cent. Inflation was high while when the PTI came to power, the value of rupee fell by 24.5%. He continued to explain that the rupee depreciates because imports are higher against exports due to whch dollar is purchased more causing the rupee to depreciate which makes oil more expensive, which means all transport, electricity, gas, imported pulses, ghee becoming more expensive.

“God willing, if our exports exceed our imports, the value of rupee will strengthen and the inflation will come down. The second reason is that two rains fell at the wrong time due to climate change, which also reduced our wheat production and we had to import it,” he pointed out.

About the alleged video of money being taken in the 2018 Senate elections, the prime minister said he had been talking about open ballots for the last five years. Replying to a question about Test matches between Pakistan and South Africa, he congratulated the Pakistani team but said he did not have time to watch the match.

However, he added they have fixed the structure of Pakistani cricket and regional cricket was taking place. “Now it will be the Pakistani team that will beat the world. We are a good team but we have not been able to beat the world yet. India has fixed its structure and it is becoming the best team in the world. However, our structure is not good. We have a lot more talent than India but we are not performing as we should have, but now the structure is fixed and we will improve,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister assured provision of social protection to the poor segments of the society while addressing a ceremony in connection with the second phase of the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme at Kallar Syedan. He said the scope of Ehsaas Programme would be expanded to meet the basic necessities of the deserving families. Seven million families, he pointed out, would benefit from the second phase of the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and the disbursements would be made in the most transparent manner without any favoritism.

The prime minister said the poor families would also be provided with health insurance cards under which they would be able to get medical treatment worth Rs 750,000 per annum: Apart from the cash assistance, they would also be provided assistance to start their own businesses. The students of deserving families are also being provided scholarships so that they could excel in their life, whereas another programme has been started with the cooperation of an NGO to help the poor families build their own houses. He said the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would provide shelter to the shelterless.