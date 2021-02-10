SC takes up matter of releasing Rs500m each to MPs today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up today (Wednesday) the matter regarding release of Rs500 million each to lawmakers directed by prime minister on account of development funds ahead of Senate elections.

A five-member larger bench headed by the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear the matter.

On February 3, a two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqir had taken notice of PTI government’s announcement for release of funds of Rs500 million each to lawmakers. The court had taken notice on media reports stating that prime minister had announced Rs500 million for each member of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies under sustainable development goals in order to carry out development schemes in their constituencies. During the course of hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa had questioned as to whether the prime minister has released the funds in accordance with law as well as in line with the earlier judgments of the courts.

“If the funds were not released in accordance with law then action will be taken in this connection,” Justice Isa remarked. The judge asked attorney general to seek instructions from the government and inform the court. The court had also announced to refer the matter to Chief Justice of Pakistan for constitution of a larger bench to hear the case. Attorney General Khalid Javed assured the court that he will seek instructions from the government and will inform the court, adding that decision with regard to the funds will be in line with the law, Constitution and court verdicts.