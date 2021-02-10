APCA says rejects news of 40pc raise in salaries fake

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) has rejected fake and baseless news of government, regarding increase of 40 percent salaries of public sector employees from grade 1 to 16. Government is neither increasing salaries nor accepting even a single demand of public sector employees but only trying to create cracks among different government unions, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Central President Haji Muhammad Irshad told ‘The News’ here on Tuesday.

He said, “We are 100 percent sure that government once again telling lie. APCA will come in Red Zone in next week to stage a long sit-in against sitting government.”

Haji Muhammad Irshad said that they were not coming to Islamabad today (Wednesday) only to avoid bloody clash among different public sector unions. He said that government had once again given a ‘Loly Pop’ to government employees, regarding increase in their salaries by 40 percent. He said that government has bought different leaders of some public sector unions. In fact, government is neither increasing salaries nor accepting even a single demand of public sector organisations, he claimed.

The Federal Secretariat Employees Core Committee President Rehman Bajwa said that government assured to increase their salaries by 40 percent, but now they wanted to increase salaries only by 24 percent. The caravans of government employees would reach Islamabad today for ‘sit-in’ till acceptance of all demands, he claimed.

The Federal Secretariat Employees Core Committee, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), All Pakistan Secretariat Employees Coordination Council (APSECC), All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Association (APLHWA) and several other public sector organisations had announced a sit-in in front of the Parliament House on February 10.

Government on Tuesday has announced to increase salaries of government employees, but not issued any kind of notification. The government has assured to issue a proper notification of increasing salaries today (Wednesday).

On October 15, 2020 sitting government has announced to increase salaries of government employees by 20 percent and assured to issue a proper notification within days. But, government did not increase the salaries of government employees till today.

At that time, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Secretary Finance negotiated with the protesters and promised a 20pc increase in their salaries.