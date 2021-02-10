Pak-Turkey military drills open

RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of Pakistan-Turkish joint military exercise "ATATURK-XI" 2021, held at Special Service Headquarters, Tarbela on Tuesday.

Turkish Special Forces and SSG troops will participate in three weeks long joint exercise, which involves Counter-Terrorism, Close Quater Battle, Cordon and Search, Rappelling, Fire and Move techniques, Helicopter Rappelling, Compound Clearance, Hostage and Rescue and Free Fall operations.

The joint military exercise will further strengthen the bond of two brotherly nations and will help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernisation and cooperation.

Pakistan and Turkey have increased defence and military cooperation in recent years.

In July 2018, Pakistan signed an agreement with Turkish contractor ASFAT for acquisition of four Turkish-built MILGEM corvettes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan only the last month launched welding of third of four corvettes to be commissioned by Pakistan. The launching ceremony was held in Istanbul.

As per agreement, two corvettes will be built in Turkey and two in Pakistan.