Afzal Guru, Maqbool Butt’s martyrdom anniversary observed

Complete shutdown, normal life paralysed in IIOJK

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Normal life was paralysed due to complete shutdown on the occasion of the eighth martyrdom anniversary of martyred Kashmiri leaders Muhammad Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt on Tuesday.

Call for the strike was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and other pro-freedom leaders and organisations.

All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic is off the road, Kashmir Media Service reported. Thousands of personnel of Indian Army, police and paramilitary forces were patrolling the deserted streets in the valley to prevent pro-freedom and anti-India protests.

India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 9th February, 2013 and Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February, 1984. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

Meanwhile, APHC leader Hameed Lone Tuesday said that Internet in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was not properly restored.

He said that the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir had challenged the December 11, 2020, order of the central government for restricting internet which is violated Articles 14 (right to equality) 19 (1)(a) (right to freedom of speech and expression and 21 (right to life and personal liberty of the Constitution).

He said that the petitioner submitted that it was constrained to move the top court after more than 500 days of continuous internet restrictions which had become a routine and permanent character.

This is the second petition on the issue since January 10, 2020, when the top Indian court declared access to the internet a constitutionally guaranteed right under Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution, he stated.

He said that the foundation for Media Professionals had approached to the Supreme Court challenging the restrictions on internet speed in the occupied valley on the ground that patients, doctors, and the general public were unable to access the latest information and advisories on COVID-19, he said.