PDM cabal wants corrupt system: PM

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the video viral in the media, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said ‘this is what the PDM cabal wants to now protect by supporting a corruption-friendly system’. In a series of tweets, the prime minister said, “We are determined to stop this cycle of corruption & money laundering that is debilitating the nation”. “The videos showing the shameful way in which politicians buy & sell votes in Senate reflects total destruction of the nation's morality by successive ruling elites as they drowned the nation in debt. Cycle of corruption & money laundering is a sordid tale of our political elite,” he said. The prime minister wrote, “They spend money to come to power & then use this political power to make money to purchase bureaucrats, media & other decision-makers to consolidate their power & rob nation's wealth - money laundering it into offshore accts/ foreign assets/palatial residences abroad”.