Dual citizenship:- ECP fines Vawda Rs50,000 for repeatedly seeking adjournments

ISLAMABAD: In a rare move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Federal Minister Faisal Vawda for repeatedly seeking adjournments in a disqualification case.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case of disqualification of Faisal Vawda at the Election Commission Secretariat. The forum decided to summon the Karachi-based Vawda in person at the next hearing on Feb 24.

The minister’s lawyer, Muhammad bin Mohsin, did not appear before the Election Commission bench during the hearing while the ECP imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Vawda for repeatedly seeking adjournments of the case. The chief election commissioner had declared during the last hearing that no matter how big anyone was, the case would be decided on merit.

The Election Commission expressed displeasure over Vawda lawyer's request for adjournment while ECP Member Altaf Ibrahim contended that this was no way to ask for adjournment in the case hearing and that the Lahore court case was not related to the ECP case. He added to produce power of attorney and the case would be decided after recording statement.

To this, the chief election commissioner said that Vawda case was already pending for many times, ‘today his lawyer had to answer our questions, it was asked why Vawda wrote in the nomination papers in the field of dual citizenship is not applicable, Vawda's lawyer had stated that Vawda had dual citizenship. We asked when Faisal Vawda gave up dual citizenship’.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that repeated delays by the respondent were not acceptable to the Election Commission and added Faisal Vawda's case would be re-heard after a short period and he would have pay Rs50,000. He noted that last opportunity was given at the previous hearing and given many chances to submit the reply.

He recalled that during the last hearing, an opportunity was given to explain the foreign citizenship, as US citizenship was conceded before the Election Commission.

The Election Commission, then, adjourned the hearing till Feb 24, ordering Vawda to appear in-person at the next hearing.