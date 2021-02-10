CDA to demolish more lawyers’ chambers

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is preparing to demolish more illegally constructed chambers of lawyers on footpaths of district courts of the federal capital in F-8 Markaz.

The enforcement directorate of the Authority on Tuesday served notices to occupants of 50 chambers of lawyers located in the F-8 district courts of Islamabad giving them 48 hours to remove their furniture and other items.

The occupants of law chambers have been directed to themselves demolish illegally constructed chambers or the enforcement wing of the authority would carry out the operation without serving anymore notice.

The CDA two days back razed 40 chambers of lawyers which according to CDA were constructed illegally. The CDA's action invited lawyers’ anger and they stormed the chamber of Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court.

Meanwhile, the gates of the CDA Headquarters were closed preventing entry of visitors fearing any reaction from the lawyers’ fraternity. The police force was also called to the CDA Headquarters to avert any attack on the authority's offices.