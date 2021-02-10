MPCL, ‘Akhuwat’ ink MoU for microloans

Islamabad : Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has signed a memorandum of understand (MoU) with ‘Akhuwat’ for the smooth implementation of ‘Sarbuland’ an MPCL’s Initiative for Economic Empowerment, says a press release.

The MoU was duly endorsed by MD/CEO Mari Petroleum, Faheem Haider and Dr Amjad Saqib, founder and Executive Director of Akhuwat, at MCPL head office on Tuesday. Senior management representative from both organisation were also present at the occasion, says a press release.

The pilot project titled ‘Sarbuland’ will be executed in Mianwali where Microloan will be disbursed to potential beneficiaries for economically viable entrepreneurial/small scale ventures, as verified by Akhuwa’s assessment team and recovery period for these interest-free loans shall be 12 months.