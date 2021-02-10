Another three die of COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Another three patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to Rawalpindi district died of the illness taking the death toll from the district to 608 though the virus did not claim any life from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention that to date; as many as 480 patients from ICT have lost their lives due to COVID-19. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT and Rawalpindi district has been on the decline for the last one month or so however the virus is still claiming a significant number of lives from the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another 116 patients from the region have achieved cure from the illness in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases down to 1,450. The number of active cases from the twin cities was around 2,750 one month back, in the second week of January.

In the last 24 hours, another 86 patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking the tally to 42,080 of which 40,352 have so far recovered. On Tuesday, the number of active cases of the disease was 1248 in the federal capital.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, three more patients belonging to the Rawalpindi district died of COVID-19 in the last 24 while only 17 new patients were tested positive taking tally to 12,648 of which 11,838 patients have so far recovered.

There were 202 active cases of the disease from the district on Tuesday of which 35 patients of the illness were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while some 167 confirmed COVID-19 patients were in isolation at their homes.