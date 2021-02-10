‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’: PTI ex-MPA Mayar says Khattak gave him money to join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf former MPA Obaidullah Mayar rejected the allegations of selling his vote during the Senate elections. Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, he said the video viral on the social media currently was made in 2018 when they were given money by the PTI for joining the party.

He said Pervaiz Khattak had distributed money for making the Qaumi Watan Party activists join the PTI. He said he was also promised a party ticket for general election and a ministerial slot after his election to the assembly. He said they were given money at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker’s house, and he did not know at that time that a video was being made. He said even he was asked to return money later on.

PTI’s former MPA Sardar Idrees told Shahzeb Khanzada that video was edited and it was not original. He said he had cast his vote in favour of party’s candidate Khyal Zaman. He said he did not sell his vote, and even Pervaiz Khattak had confirmed to him that his vote was identified and that he had given his vote according to instructions of Khattak.