Two labourers electrocuted

KHANEWAL: Two labourers were electrocuted on Jahania Road while working in a private housing scheme on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122 staffers, Shaukat, 24, and Liaqat, 54, were busy in work when their iron ladder touched live electricity wires in Metro City Housing Scheme at Jahania Road. As a result, they both died on the spot.