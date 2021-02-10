close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
February 10, 2021

Two labourers electrocuted

National

February 10, 2021

KHANEWAL: Two labourers were electrocuted on Jahania Road while working in a private housing scheme on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 staffers, Shaukat, 24, and Liaqat, 54, were busy in work when their iron ladder touched live electricity wires in Metro City Housing Scheme at Jahania Road. As a result, they both died on the spot.

